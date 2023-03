Saudi Arabia will open its market for Ukrainian lamb producers.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 13, specialists of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) discussed a number of topical issues in an online meeting regarding the elimination of technical obstacles to the expansion of the export of food products, namely beef and lamb, from Ukraine to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Regarding the increase export of beef to the KSA, the parties agreed on the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection receiving from the SFDA additional application forms to be filled out by Ukrainian enterprises for the purpose of their accreditation," the message reads.

It is noted that the lamb market for export from Ukraine to Saudi Arabia will soon be opened.

In particular, the procedure for agreeing the bilateral form of the veterinary certificate is ongoing between the countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Republic of South Africa allowed the export of Ukrainian processed egg products.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia opened its market to Ukrainian producers of caviar and seafood.