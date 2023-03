Peskov On Putin's Arrest Warrant: Russia Does Not Recognize Jurisdiction Of ICC, Accordingly, Such Decisions

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is insignificant for Russia in terms of law, since the Russian Federation does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is the wording of the issue that we consider outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court. Accordingly, any such decisions are insignificant for the Russian Federation in terms of law," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the corresponding decision of the ICC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that the ICC decision to arrest Putin does not matter to the Russian Federation, since the country is not a party to the Rome Statute.