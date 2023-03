Ukraine needs F-16 fighter jets for more effective protection of Ukrainian cities from missile attacks of the occupiers.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said this in an interview with Channel 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Air Force should focus on a single type of multi-purpose aircraft, and the F-16 fighter is the most common aircraft of its class in the world that meets the needs of Ukraine.

"We need such aircraft first of all to protect against Russian terrorist missile attacks on our cities and critical infrastructure. They will become an important component of the overall air defense," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

Ihnat explained that MiG and Su type aircraft cannot effectively shoot down cruise missiles and Iranian drones.

According to him, it occasionally succeeds, but this is "rather the exception than the rule."

In turn, the F-16 aircraft has a powerful radar, and modern missiles allow you to effectively shoot down these targets.

He added that F-16 fighter jets are available in some countries that are currently upgrading to newer aircraft.

At the same time, Ihnat emphasized that permission for the transfer of F-16 from any country should be given by the U.S.

The spokesman of the Air Force noted that the issue of the transfer of fighter jets is not easy, it requires a lot of time and approvals, but there are already certain developments.

"Our partners are consistent. I think that Ukraine will have powerful wings that will help us save as many lives as possible and de-occupy our lands," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is currently not considering the possibility of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, is sure that after some time, Western partners will supply Ukraine with several types of fighter jets.