On March 15, the enemy attacked Maryanka 12 times in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Severne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar settlements. On the indicated section of the front, during the past day, the most attacks were recorded in the Mariyinka area - 12, all of them were repelled by our defenders," the General Staff reported.

Areas of Novokalynovy, Kamiyanka, Lastochkiny, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Heorhiyivka, Nevelskyi, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremyvika, and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk Region came under enemy shelling.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU hit 19 areas of enemy concentration over the past day and repelled 75 enemy attacks.

Over the past day, March 15, the Russian occupiers carried out 88 shellings of the Kherson Region. Three civilians were injured.

Assistance to Ukraine from international partners is very important, as it is felt that Russian aggression is approaching when it can burst.