As of March 16, since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion by the Russian Federation of the territory of Ukraine, more than 333,000 explosive items have been defused.

This follows from a State Emergency Situations Service’s (SESS) statement.

In particular, over the past day, March 15, the pyrotechnic units of the SESU removed and neutralized 280 units of explosive objects and surveyed the territory of 244.23 hectares.

Thus, since the beginning of the large-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, 333,220 units have been neutralized. Explosive objects and 2,891 kilos of explosives, including 2,191 units of aerial bombs. The territory with an area of about 80,636 hectares was surveyed.

Pyrotechnic units worked most often: in the Kharkiv Region – 15,579 times, Kyiv region – 7,264, Chernihiv Region – 4,367, Donetsk Region – 4,177, Mykolayiv Region – 3,728, Kherson Region – 3,413, Sumy Region – 1,740, and Cherkasy Region – 1,830 times.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, four pyrotechnicians of the SESU were wounded in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson Region, due to an explosion of enemy ammunition.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy blew himself up with an explosive device in the village of Liubomyrivka, Mykolaiv Region.