Speaking at the meeting of the executive committee of the European Federation of Journalists, President of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, spoke about the activities of the NUJU regarding strengthening the safety of media workers during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This follows from a statement by the NUJU, the text of which is posted on its official page on Telegram.

Having informed about the conditions under which Ukrainian journalists currently work, Sergiy Tomilenko conveyed his greetings to his colleagues from the teams of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro Journalists' Solidarity Centers, which he recently visited.

The NUJU President called on the European Federation of Journalists to initiate a solidarity campaign to support publications in the front-line and de-occupied territories of Ukraine. In the absence of the Internet and often electricity, the printed press remains an alternative source of information.

Sergiy Tomilenko also suggested that the European Federation of Journalists hold a special photo exhibition Fleshes of War in Brussels, which the NUJU prepared under the supervision of one of the best photojournalists of Ukraine, Efrem Lukatsky, who is a correspondent for the Associated Press agency.

Colleagues from the management of the EFJ - both President Maja Sever and Secretary General Ricardo Gutierrez, and members of the executive committee - representatives of foreign unions of journalists - expressed their full support for Ukrainian journalists and are ready to discuss the practical implementation of the new solidarity initiatives with colleagues from Ukraine.