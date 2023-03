The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia's decision to extend the "grain agreement" for another 60 days is a "gesture of goodwill," as the Russian Federation hopes to implement agreements related to its interests.

The Russian news agency Interfax has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The publication notes that during the conversation with journalists, Peskov was asked why the agreement was extended not by 120, but by 60 days.

"Obviously in general what we call a deal, here's the second part of the deal that concerns us, it's still not executed... (UN Secretary-General) Guterres unfortunately failed to break through the deaf wall of the collective West. The conditions that were agreed as an integral part of the agreement were not met. As you can imagine, a deal can't stand on one foot. Therefore, in general, of course, the conditions for continuation are relative, but this is a kind of gesture of goodwill from the Russian Federation, hoping that after such a long time, those conditions and obligations that were assumed by well-known parties will be fulfilled," the publication quotes Peskov.

According to media reports, on Tuesday morning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a briefing that the "grain agreement" was extended by 60 days "with the condition that all promises to the Russian side be fulfilled."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Vershinin said that Russia is ready to extend the "grain agreement," but only by 60 days.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov noted that this contradicts the terms of the agreement.