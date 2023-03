In the United States, the level of Ukrainian military pilots was highly rated.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon. According to him, the readiness of some allied countries to train Ukrainian pilots on Western-style aircraft is there; the only question is the type of combat platform.

"Then the training can take place where there is such a weapon, a training base. Our experience was studied in the United States, and there are positive aspects; the Americans highly appreciate the level of our pilots who will be sent for training," Ihnat said.

He noted that today Ukraine has only Soviet aviation, and in the United States, it was assessed how quickly pilots could master Western-type aircraft.

"Based on this, conclusions are drawn as to how quickly training can be carried out as soon as possible," summed up the speaker of the Air Force.

Earlier, Ihnat reported that two Ukrainian pilots went to the United States to analyze the skills and needs of the training base.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 7, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said he was against sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On January 30, Poland named the condition under which the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine is possible.

On January 20, it became known about the readiness of the Netherlands to transfer American-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine.