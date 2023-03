On March 9, the veterinary control of Ukrainian agricultural products transiting through Poland to the Polish ports of Gdansk, Gdynia, Swinoujscie, Szczecin or to other countries was cancelled.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the simplified procedure will apply at all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border that work for the passage of cargo transport.

"At the checkpoint, the representative of the State Customs Service of Ukraine will put an additional stamp in column 2 of the CMR waybill, if such cargo is transiting to Polish ports or other countries. The need to put an additional stamp is determined by the representative of the State Customs Service of Ukraine in accordance with the list of goods (codes) and the recipient specified in CMR waybill. The carrier must present to the customs inspectors of the Republic of Poland an international CMR waybill with an additional stamp," the message states.

Also, on the Polish side, trucks with transit goods will be sealed after border and customs control.

"If the railway waybill (SMGS, or CIM, or CIM/SMGS) indicates a recipient located in the port of Gdansk, Gdynia, Swinoujscie, Szczecin or in other EU member states, the goods will not be subject to veterinary control with side of the Republic of Poland. In the event that the goods are transiting through the Republic of Poland, but the waybill indicates a consignee who carries out transshipment on the territory of the Republic of Poland from wagons of the Ukrainian standard to European ones, the application of a simplified procedure is possible upon presentation of a contract (or other document) with by a European carrier certifying that this cargo goes in transit to Polish ports or to other countries," the message reads.

Additional sealing of wagons is not provided.

According to the report, in recent weeks, the passage of Ukrainian grain exports at the border with the Republic of Poland was slowed down due to increased veterinary control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, Poland simplified control procedures for the import and export of Ukrainian agricultural products.