The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) was de-energized entirely on March 9; enemy shelling damaged the power transmission line that supplied power to the plant.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to the shelling, the last line that fed the Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged. Now the plant is running on diesel generators. The Russians are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster. And this is the day after the negotiations with the UN on the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," noted Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

Also, as of 6:30 a.m. on March 9, shelling of energy facilities was recorded in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr Regions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on March 8, the IAEA announced that the security situation in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russian troops has worsened.