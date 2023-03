Bail For Kobolev Will Be Returned If His Preventive Measure Is Changed

The cash bail for Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, part of which was contributed by the mortgagors, will be returned in case of changing his preventive measure to another one, which is not related to the payment of funds.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"The bail can be returned to the mortgagors after the decision of the investigating judge: for example, changes in the preventive measure," the court informed.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court added that until the claim is considered by the investigating judge, the party can pay the bail in full.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Anti-Corruption Action Center public organization reported that during 2017-2021, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Andrii Kobolev received UAH 616 million in bonuses.

This means that the total amount of Kobolev's bonuses for his position in Naftogaz is three times more than the bail according to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Only UAH 106 million were deposited for the ex-head of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev, that is, less than half of the total sum of UAH 229 million.