U.S. Department of State comments on shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war

The U.S. Department of State is aware of the "terrible video" of the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier, which is "shocking with its barbarism."

This was stated by the spokesman of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, during a briefing on Tuesday, March 7, writes CNN.

"The painful footage of the execution of this unarmed Ukrainian after the simple phrase ``Glory to Ukraine'' is simply astonishing in its barbarity," Price said during a briefing at the State Department.

He added, "Russia, in our opinion, should be ashamed of itself."

"It flouts the basic rules of war, basic humanity, basic decency... when her forces engage in atrocities like this," Price said.

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson also noted that this is not the first evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, Russian terrorists shot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier for saying Glory to Ukraine. The video of the execution began to spread on the Internet on March 6.

The Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has started investigating the shooting of an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the Russian military.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar urges not to name the captured Ukrainian soldier, who was shot on camera by the Russian invaders after saying Glory to Ukraine until the brigade commander confirms his identity.