The Russian Federation has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea to 4, the total salvo can reach 24 Kalibr missiles. The threat level of a missile attack is high.

This was announced by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

Currently in the Black Sea, the enemy has 4 missile carriers - 2 surface and 2 underwater. Their total salvo can reach 24 Kalibr missiles.

"This game on nerves may be aimed at testing our strength. Nevertheless, the presence of a ship group, which includes missile carriers on combat duty, means that the threat level of a missile attack is extremely high, because they are ready to be used at any moment," Humeniuk said.

She also noted that the increase in the number of missiles can be aimed specifically at a psychological attack, a demonstration of control over the situation in the Black Sea and a sufficient amount of ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation continues to use drones to attack Ukraine due to the cost ratio - Shaheds are cheaper than missiles.