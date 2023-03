Donetsk Vocational School Students Forced To Repair Military Equipment On Basis Of Educational Institution

In Volnovakha, Donetsk Region, the Russian occupiers set up a base for restoring damaged equipment in the premises of the local vocational school.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the town of Volnovakha, Donetsk Region, the invaders set up a base for restoring damaged equipment on the funds of the local vocational technical school," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, students are forcibly involved in repair work.

At the same time, during the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made 12 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of the missile forces and artillery hit 3 control points, 4 concentration areas and 1 position of the enemy's air defense means.

In total, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 9 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level, 8 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

