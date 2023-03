Russians Going Into Battle With Shovels, Which Shows Low-Tech Nature Of Their Actions - British Intelligence

The Russian command continues to insist on offensive actions, which leads to close combat with the participation of poorly equipped infantry of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

In particular, in late February 2023, Russian mobilized reservists said they were ordered to storm a Ukrainian concrete stronghold armed only with "firearms and shovels." Most likely, it is about sapper shovels, which are used by Russian soldiers for hand-to-hand combat.

One of the reservists said that he was neither physically nor psychologically ready for battle.

As noted by the British Ministry of Defense, the lethality of the standard trench tool - MPL-50 - is especially mythologized in Russia. The infantry spade has changed little since it was developed in 1869, but it continues to be used as a weapon, emphasizing the brutality and low-tech warfare that characterized much of the war.

"Recent data indicate that incidents of close combat have increased in Ukraine. This is probably the result of the fact that the Russian command continues to insist on offensive actions, which involve mainly infantry with less support from artillery fire due to the lack of ammunition in Russia," the British review said.

We will remind, according to intelligence data, the Russian Federation is probably not able to use new military developments in Ukraine.