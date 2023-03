The Metinvest group has appointed Roberto Re as the managing director of Metinvest Trametal SpA and Ferriera Valsider SpA (both Italy) from February, while retaining the position of managing director of Metinvest International Italia S.r.l.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Roberto Re has a higher technical education. His main work experience was in the metallurgical industry, where he worked for more than 18 years. Roberto joined Trametal in 1999 as a sales employee to perform various functions and tasks during the company's development stage. In 2008, Roberto appointed as the head of the sales department of the Metinvest group in Western Europe for the sale of the company's products in the EU. From July 2018 until today, Re is responsible for the implementation of the new sales and distribution organization strategy in Europe as the head of the Metinvest sales department,” the message says.

In his new role, Re will be responsible for the EBITDA of Metinvest's manufacturing assets in Italy and will focus on increasing sales and operational efficiency and will report to Metinvest's Chief Commercial Officer.

According to the report, his predecessor, Viktor Dembitskyi, will continue working in the operational directorate of Metinvest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, the Metinvest group reduced the production of finished products 2.6 times or by 4.456 million tons to 2.777 million tons.

Earlier, Metinvest filed a claim to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia regarding compensation for the damage caused.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.