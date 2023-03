In the temporarily occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Region, explosions occurred on the territory of the plant, where Russian trucks with ammunition were located.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kadiivka, a "blast" occurred, there on the territory of the plant, the Russians tried to hide trucks with ammunition," the report said.

He noted that it was these trucks that exploded.

Meanwhile, the invaders attempted offensive actions in Bilohorivka and near Kreminna. In particular, in the area of Makiivka and Nevske. In addition, occupiers from heavy calibers bombard the de-occupied settlements of the Luhansk Region on a daily basis, where civilians still remain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the front line in the Luhansk Region, Russian troops are trying to find weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To do this, the occupiers carry out regular attacks by small groups of infantry supported by equipment and artillery.

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the village of Borivske is threatened by an environmental catastrophe.