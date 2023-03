The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four boats of the occupiers, which the enemy had prepared for their saboteurs, in the area of the Kinburnska Spit.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the speaker of the South Operational Command, said this during the news telethon.

"During the past day, the AFU destroyed two units of heavy artillery, five units of armored vehicles and four boats, which the Russians again prepared for sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This is all in the direction from the Kinburnska Spit to the islands of the left bank [of the Dnieper River]," she said.

The speaker added that the Russians can gradually bring forces and weapons to the Kinburnska Spit from the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the Kherson region.

According to her, the Russians, going to the narrow end of the Kinburnska Spit, fire at the Ochakiv District and the Kutsurub Community.

The occupiers are also deploying a position for shelling the Dnipro-Buh Estuary - because of this, it is not yet possible to involve the Mykolayiv Region in the grain agreement, according to Humeniuk said.

"They fire and immediately receive a response. Because our units really conduct counterbattery fights. And every day we have achievements in the destruction of equipment," she summarized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, February 28, Head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said that the Russian troops have been ready for a new missile attack since last Friday but are constantly postponing it.

It will be recalled that the AFU explained why Russia did not launch a missile attack on Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, as representatives of the military and political leadership had repeatedly warned about.