Serbia has refused to sell weapons to Russia, but the Russians are trying to buy weapons through third countries, such as Myanmar.

It was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In fact, almost the only country that actually transmits more or less serious weapons is Iran. Information passed that something was coming from North Korea, but we do not have that confirmation. There is no case that we have recorded that some weapons that came from North Korea, here it was used... Serbia, for which everyone in Russia hoped so, refused to transfer weapons. There are attempts to buy through third countries, but this does not go into them on a large scale. Now they are trying (to agree) with Myanmar - to import weapons on a more or less large-scale. What will come out of this, we will see over time," Budanov said.

According to him, the faster Russia will withdraw its troops from Ukraine, the more chances the Russian Federation will have to maintain its territorial integrity.

"There are already problems in Russia and will only increase. The faster they leave Ukraine, then, in theory, they will have more chances to maintain their territory in more or less similar borders," Budanov said.

He also spoke about the situation with the exchange of prisoners.

The head of the Defense Intelligence said that about 2,000 people have already been returned from captivity.

"90% of all prisoners of war were captured by the Russians in the early days. About 40% of those held hostage are civilians," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted that Serbian mortars could be in the Donbas by re-export, although the country did not officially sell weapons to Ukraine.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko, said that the most difficult thing during the war he works with colleagues from Serbia and Austria.