Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko, said that the allies began to transfer heavy equipment to Ukraine against the background of successful military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The winners are helped. In the West there is this unwritten rule: "Help those who help themselves." When they saw that we did not give up, but were very actively defending and even winning, the desire to help us increased," the MP said.

The second factor that contributed to the transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine is the atrocities of the Russian army.

Bucha became a turning point.

“When the West saw these Russian atrocities, war crimes and even acts of genocide, it reminded them of World War II. They began drawing parallels between the Russian army and the Nazi army, between Russia and Nazi Germany. And if Europe has learned some lesson from World War II, then this is the lesson that the aggressor must be punished, not rewarded, because otherwise we encourage other potential aggressors," he said.

Merezhko noted that the activity of Ukrainian diplomats and the President as the main diplomat of the state also contributed to the increase in assistance.

