The Kremlin does not plan to use nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin in an interview with the British radio LBC.

The Russian diplomat claims that the current Russian-Ukrainian war does not fall under the criteria provided by the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation.

"In this conflict, no. We have a doctrine that clearly states when nuclear weapons can be used - in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia or if a conventional attack will be so serious that the existence of our state will be in danger," Kelin said.

Speaking about the suspension of Russia's participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT-3), he noted that it is a matter of stopping the "verification procedures" of strategic nuclear weapons.

"However, we are responsible participants (of the treaty), and the restrictions on nuclear warheads will remain valid, we will adhere to those restrictions that were written in the treaty," Kelin assured.

It will be recalled that on February 21, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

In August 2022, Russia temporarily restricted access to its military facilities for the US under the SORT Treaty.

The Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT) limits the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that the United States and Russia can have. On February 3, 2021, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures regarding its extension for five years - until February 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the European Union called on the Russian Federation to respect its obligations under the nuclear weapons agreement.