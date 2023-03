A snow leopard is pictured in a canyon in Zadoi County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Fei Maohua.

A snow leopard was pictured in Namse Township of Zadoi County in Qinghai's Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Namse Township is known as the "hometown of snow leopards" due to the frequent sightings of the big cat species. By far, with the help of infrared cameras, scientific researchers have identified at least 80 individual snow leopards in the township.

