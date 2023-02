ISW Names Condition Under Which Ukraine Will Return Initiative At Front

The Ukrainian military has the potential to resume the initiative at the front in 2023 with sufficient and timely support from the West.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov recently made synchronous statements on the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a counteroffensive in the near future.

At the same time, the report points out the importance of Bakhmut's defense. ISW estimates that Ukraine's decision to defend the city is a strategically justified attempt to compress Russian troops on a separate section of the front and break them up.

Nevertheless, according to Zelenskyy, Ukrainians will continue the defense of Bakhmut, but "not at any cost."

After all, as a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi said, Russia threw "all combat-ready units to the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, as well as partially to the Zaporizhzhia Region."

Thus, the parliamentarian confirmed that Moscow does not have large outstanding combat-ready reserves that could be deployed and change the course of operations.

"This data is consistent with the ISW assessment that Ukraine has the potential to resume the initiative in 2023 with sufficient and timely support from the West," the Institute for the Study of War added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin said that the Russian Federation "will be forced to push the threat from its borders" if long-range weapons are given to Ukraine.

On February 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Western partners on the provision of long-range missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.