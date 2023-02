10 ships with 361,000 tons of agricultural products leave Ukrainian seaports over the weekend

Over the weekend (February 18-19), a total of 10 ships with 361,200 tons of agricultural products for Africa, Asia, and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the bulk carrier Valsamitis with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat left the port of Chornomorsk for Kenya and 5,000 tons for Ethiopia.

"This is the fifth ship within the framework of the Grain From Ukraine program, the purpose of which is to provide Ukrainian grain to countries suffering from hunger. The Royal Star bulker chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP) also left the port of Odesa. The bulker will deliver 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat to Afghanistan," the message reads.

According to the report, since August 1, 757 ships left the ports of Great Odesa, exporting 21.9 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine will increase the tonnage of vessels as part of the "grain initiative" against the background of Russia's sabotage of inspections.

On November 17, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.