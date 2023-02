Kuleba On Biden's Visit To Ukraine: Clear Signal To Swamp - No One Is Afraid Of You!

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine is a signal to Russia that no one is afraid of it.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We served a historic visit. I will say this: both presidents are happy with the conversation. The atmosphere is as trusting and soulful as possible. This visit is a victory for the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy. It was carried out against all odds for the victory of Ukraine and the whole free world. A clear signal to the swamp - no one is afraid of you!" He wrote.

Kuleba noted that now he will again go on the road - he will resume business trips to Brussels (Belgium), The Hague (Netherlands) and New York (U.S.).

"Brussels: the first trilateral meeting Ukraine - EU - NATO to coordinate efforts on weapons, training, increasing the work of the defense industry. The Hague: negotiations on weapons, responsibility, Ukraine's membership in the EU and participation in events on the occasion of the year of full-scale invasion. New York: General Assembly, Security Council, meetings. This will be about the coalition in support of Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s Formula for Peace, as well as other important decisions," he said about the purpose of his business trips.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba canceled a trip to Belgium, where he was scheduled to meet with colleagues from the European Union, due to the visit of high-ranking guests to Kyiv.