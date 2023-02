Six judges of the Higher Court and three of the Supreme Court of Ukraine have resigned.

This is stated in the materials of the High Council of Justice, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Supreme Court judges Viyacheslav Marynich, Tetiana Shevchenko, Liliya Katerynchuk, Liudmyla Stratiienko, Nina Tkachenko, and Valentyna Simonenko resigned.

Three judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine also resigned: Ihor Samsin, Halyna Kanyhina, and Oleksandr Volkov.

The High Council of Justice will consider their applications for resignation from February 21 to March 2.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Supreme Court judges continue to resign at their own will after the resumption of the work of the High Council of Justice.

The High Council of Justice held its first meeting in its new composition. On January 19, a total of 15 members took part in the meeting of the High Council of Justice: T. Bondarenko, O. Blazhivska, Yu. Bokova, S. Burlakov, V. Kniazev, O. Kovbiy, A. Kotelevets, D. Lukyanov, R. Maselko, M. Moroz, I. Plakhtiy, O. Popikova, V. Salikhov, O. Sasevich, H. Usyk.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court removed the Chairman of the Commercial Court of Cassation Bohdan Lvov from the staff of the Supreme Court on the basis of information from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) that he has Russian citizenship.