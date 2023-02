It is important to protect Bakhmut, but not at any cost. We will resist, and in meantime prepare a counteratta

Ukraine will continue the months-long defense of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region while remembering the cost of human lives.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Reuters reports.

"Yes, this is not a particularly big city. In fact, like many others in Donbas, it has been devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to protect it, but not at any cost and not in a way when everyone dies there," Zelenskyy told the publication.

He also noted that the Russian command was going to advance to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviyansk, which are in the west of the Donetsk Region, and to Dnipro.

"We will resist, and in the meantime prepare the next counterattack," the President of Ukraine said.

Russian troops began the siege of Bakhmut in July when they captured two large cities in the north. Bakhmut was home to 70,000 people before the war, but now, according to Ukrainian officials, fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

Ukrainian military analysts say that the city, protected by a river and forests, is of great importance in deterring the Russian occupation forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the White House stated that in the event that Ukraine withdraws from Bakhmut, it will still not have a major strategic impact on hostilities as a whole.

In addition, owner of the Russian Wagner private military company Evgeny Prigozhin stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are bringing more and more reserves to Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and are putting up fierce resistance, therefore there is no question of capturing the city.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bakhmut are being urged to evacuate, as the Russians continue to shell residential neighborhoods with artillery.