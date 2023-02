In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the enemy chose a strategy for deploying personnel and military equipment in densely populated areas.

The National Resistance Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian occupation forces chose a strategy for deploying personnel among the civilian population. Afraid of sabotage from the side of our partisans, the Russians hide behind the backs of civilians. The occupiers also place equipment and military equipment in the courtyards of residential neighborhoods, near the playgrounds," the report said.

The National Resistance Center noted that the Russians will not be able to hide from the Ukrainian underground in this way - each invader will pay a fair price for invading Ukrainian land.

