Russian troops have shelled a fire station in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

The representative of the State Emergency Service Serhii Kruk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bakhmut. This is what a fire station looks like after another shelling. Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has already damaged more than 300 buildings and structures of units of the State Emergency Service," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk called on residents of Bakhmut to immediately evacuate.