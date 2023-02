Due to the insufficient number of collaborators, the Russian Federation started a program to train workers to work in occupation administrations.

This follows from a statement by the Center of National Resistance.

Yes, the enemy has started a program to train Gauleiters, which should cover 6,000 people. It is reported that they are trained by the Russian Academy of National Economy under the President of the Russian Federation, that is, the Academy named after the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that Russia expects that the majority of graduates will certainly be Russians, but the occupiers still plan to recruit up to 20% from local collaborators. As the National Resistance Center points out, they will serve as a front for this process.

"Nothing in the Russians betrays the occupiers like the fact that the locals refuse to cooperate with them. Therefore, Moscow has to imitate local self-government in the captured lands with employees brought in," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in order to strengthen counter-subversive measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region, the enemy sent about 200 soldiers of the Russian Guard there.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are checking the gadgets of the local population to set their clocks to "Russian time".