Ukraine Will Receive 90 Т-72 Tanks And Leopards From 8 Countries - US Secretary Of Defense

Eight countries have agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and the United States, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will transfer 90 Т-72 tanks.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this at the beginning of a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-9) on Tuesday, February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Austin noted that Russia's plans to seize Ukraine failed, including thanks to the support of international allies.

The head of the Pentagon emphasized that Ukraine has shown tangible results in countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation since February 2022.

"A group of countries including Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are working together to provide Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine," Austin said.

Also, the United States, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will jointly provide about 90 Т-72 tanks in addition to those transferred by Poland, in order to strengthen Ukraine with more "armored power."

Other countries will ensure the supply of ammunition.

Austin added that the United States, Germany and the Netherlands are working to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, and SAMP/T air defense systems will be provided to Ukraine by Italy and France.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States and its allies pledged to help Ukraine launch a counteroffensive in the spring.

On February 14, Politico said with reference to its own sources that the United States would not supply ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine.

According to media reports, the U.S. leadership believes that in the spring there will be a turning point in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the West will help Ukraine launch an offensive this spring.