The property of Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, who is suspected of illegally receiving USD 10 million in bonuses, was not arrested.

Interlocutors in the Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The property of Kobolev was not arrested," said a representative of the PGO.

The request for arrest of property was considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court, however, the court denied the prosecutor's request.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office contested the decision of the court in an appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deputy executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Olena Shcherban, emphasized that the order of then chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, from May 2018, according to which Kobolev was awarded UAH 261 million as a bonus, contradicts Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 859 of May 19, 1999.

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to impose any preventive measure on Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

The NACB detectives and SACPO prosecutors requested the arrest of Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz, with a bail of more than UAH 360 million.

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, is suspected of paying himself bonuses worth UAH 229 million.