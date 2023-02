The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company successfully completed repairs on two power units and increased the generation capacity by 1,220 MW, which will help reduce the duration of power outages. This was stated in a message on the company's Facebook page on Sunday, February 12.

On February 10, 2023, one of the power units of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants was started up after medium planned and preventive maintenance, as well as a partial overload of nuclear fuel, medium repair of the reactor and turbine, overhaul of the generator, repairs of steam generators, main circulation pumps and technical water systems were carried out, Energoatom notes.

Currently, power unit capacity is being increased at a regulated speed. So now all 9 units of nuclear power plants located in the territory under the control of the state will work in the energy system of Ukraine. The restorative repair of the turbine generator of the power unit was also carried out, the capacity of which was brought up to 100% of the nominal capacity.

"The domestic energy system will receive an additional 1,220 MW of electricity. In total, nuclear power plants in the territory under the control of Ukraine will produce about 7,700 MW of electricity in the coming days. In conditions where the lights are turned off in Ukrainian homes due to the destruction of the energy infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling, Energoatom will continue to do everything to prevent disruptions power supply was felt by as few citizens as possible," emphasized Petro Kotin, president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company SE.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Russian occupiers fired 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine.

On February 10, DTEK Energy reported that 4 thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to a Russian missile attack.

Also, on February 10, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian missiles and drones damaged thermal, hydro-generation, and high-voltage infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine.