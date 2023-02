In British intelligence, it is believed that the suspension of the mass recruitment of Russian prisoners to the Wagner group for the war against Ukraine could have been influenced by the competition between Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as well as the growing awareness of what is happening to the Wagner mercenaries at the front. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine for February 11.

It mentions that on February 9, the leader of Wagner's group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the recruitment of prisoners to the ranks of the group was suspended.

Even before that, British intelligence drew attention to published data from the Russian penitentiary service, which suggested that the peak of recruitment of prisoners to Wagner was in mid-autumn, and began to decline from December.

"News about the harsh realities of the Wagner mercenaries’ service in Ukraine must have somehow reached the prisoners and reduced the number of volunteers. The key factor in stopping this scheme is probably the increasingly direct rivalry between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner group. In addition, the regular army now appears to have involve a large number of reservists called up as part of "partial mobilization," the review notes.

British intelligence adds that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation was obviously faced with a difficult choice: either to continue to exhaust available resources and narrow the goals of its military operations, or to start a new wave of mobilization.