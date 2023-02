Members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company have elected Anthony Marino as their chairman.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Anthony Marino has headed the supervisory board of Naftogaz. Marino is an exploration and production specialist with over 38 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He is a citizen of the United States and Canada. He served as chief executive, president and CEO of Vermilion Energy, an international hydrocarbon exploration and production company with a market capitalization of USD 4 billion. Now Anthony Marino is the president and CEO of the energy company Tenaz Energy,” the statement said.

It is noted that during 2002-2020, Marino worked in supervisory boards and boards of directors of 6 companies and organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the supervisory board of Naftogaz.

In the 1st half of 2022, the Naftogaz of Ukraine group increased the loss 34.6 times to UAH 57.2 billion hryvnias.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.