Staff members carry auto parts at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Li Zhipeng.

China's automobile industry logged stable growth in 2022, reporting year-on-year expansion in revenue and profits. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The combined revenue of companies in the sector neared ¥9.29 trln (about $1.37 trln) in the period, up 6.8% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The sector raked in total profits of ¥531.96 bln, up 0.6% from 2021. The growth was 14 percentage points higher than in the manufacturing industry overall during the same period.

Last year, the industrial added value of auto manufacturers rose 6.3% from the previous year, 2.7 percentage points higher than the level of major industries, the data also shows.