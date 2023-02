Net profits at China's centrally administrated state-owned enterprises (SOEs) rose 35.71% to ¥1.9 trln (about $279.8 bln) in 2022 from that achieved in 2020, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, the operating revenues of China's centrally administrated SOEs increased 30.03% from 2020 to reach ¥39.4 trln in 2022, according to data from the country's SOE regulator.

The net profits and revenues of centrally administrated SOEs grew at a rather fast pace in the past three years as a whole, given that their net profits grew 5.5% year on year and revenues increased 8.3% year on year, respectively, in 2022.

China started to implement a three-year action plan for SOE reform in 2020, and issued a mobilization order for deepening this reform. Thanks to the 2020-2022 action plan, China's SOEs balanced COVID-19 response with effective production and introduced a series of reforms.

The action plan has led to all-out efforts and numerous breakthroughs in key areas, including optimizing the modern enterprise system and the market-oriented operation mechanism.

A total of 99 Chinese SOEs were included on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 List.