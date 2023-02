Russian troops can develop offensive operations despite worsening weather conditions in the following weeks.

This is stated in the latest intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

As noted in the intelligence update, the weather continues to play an important role during the Russian war in Ukraine. While the ground has frozen, in recent weeks cross-country conditions in the east of Ukraine have likely remained largely unchanged.

On February 8, the surface temperature was about 0 degrees Celsius. According to forecasts, next week, rising soil temperatures and melting snow are likely to worsen conditions for movement throughout the Donbas.

The British department estimates that cross-country travel conditions are likely to be the worst, with more mud, in the middle and end of March.

"Commanders on both sides will highly likely seek to avoid scheduling major offensives at such times. However, perceived political or operational opportunities can override such concerns, as demonstrated by Russia launching its invasion in late-February 2022,” the summary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin is in a hurry to launch a major new offensive to capture the Donetsk Region, but does not have enough combat power for this, and sets unrealistic deadlines.

Meanwhile, intelligence in Britain considers it unlikely that in the coming weeks Russia will be able to increase the forces necessary to significantly influence the outcome of the war. Despite Russia's intention to seize parts of the Donetsk Region controlled by Ukraine, which is why since the beginning of January 2023, the Russian army has been trying to resume major offensive operations, the occupiers lack the ammunition and shunting units necessary for a successful offensive.