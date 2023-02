British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to check which aircraft could potentially be handed over to Ukraine.

Sky News reported this with reference to the representative office of the prime minister on Wednesday, February 8.

A spokesman for the prime minister said that the transfer of aircraft is a "long-term solution," and "short-term capability" is what Kyiv needs most at the moment. Sunak also announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots for the ability to fly NATO-standard aircraft.

"We think this is right to provide both short-term equipment like Challenger tanks, additional guns, longer-range capabilities that can help win the war now, but also look to the medium-to-long term to ensure Ukraine has every possible capability it requires. The prime minister has tasked the defence secretary with investigating what jets we might be able to give but, to be clear, this is a long-term solution rather than a short-term capability, which is what Ukraine needs most now," it said.

The supply of British aircraft is "actively" being considered by the defence secretary, Sunak said, but stressed that no decision was made on whether to supply aircraft to Ukraine, the media reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to the UK. As part of the visit, he will meet, in particular, with the Ukrainian military, which are trained in Britain.

Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III.