The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Butenko and Serhii Derkach as Deputy Ministers for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksandr Butenko already worked at the Ministry of Infrastructure in 2014-2015 together with Andrii Pyvovarskyi and coordinated projects in the field of aviation, road transportation, engaged in the development of port infrastructure. Next, he headed the direction of work on recovery of troubled debt in the subsidiary "Gas of Ukraine..." Has expertise in the work of heat supply and heat generating companies, tariff generation... Serhii Derkach has a powerful background in the anti-corruption industry and criminal justice, more than 18 years of experience," he wrote.

According to Kubrakov, for the past three years, Derkach has been head of the corruption prevention and detection department of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Ministers for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Ivan Lukeria and Viacheslav Nehoda.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi, who was detained by law enforcement officers upon receiving USD 400,000 of bribe.