There Are Risks Of Earthquakes In Ukraine, But Not Like In Turkey - Rescuers

There are risks of earthquakes in Ukraine, but not such as in Turkey.

Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the Emergency Response Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First of all, this is spreading with the aim of sowing panic among the population. Of course, there are risks, but they are not as significant as on the territory of Turkey. And now we cannot say that Ukraine is threatened by the same kind of large-scale earthquakes," he said.

Demchuk also added that relevant experts are also talking about it.

He noted that Ukraine joined the elimination of the consequences of the tragedy in Turkey by sending its rescuers there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two citizens of Ukraine, who were believed to have been killed as a result of the earthquake in Turkey, were rescued from the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to provide humanitarian aid to Turkey to overcome the consequences of the earthquake.

As of the morning of February 8, the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has risen to 8,764.