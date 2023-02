The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed over to Ukraine a mobile gas-turbine power plant with a total capacity of 28 MW.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This mobile power plant, manufactured in the United States by General Electric, is one example of USAID's assistance to Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. USAID has already delivered more than 1,500 generators to 22 regions of Ukraine, and more assistance is on the way. These generators provide electricity and heat supply to schools, hospitals, accommodation centers for internally displaced persons, enterprises of centralized heat supply and water supply systems due to power outages as a result of Russian airstrikes," the message reads.

It is noted that, as of today, USAID has invested about USD 400 million in the heat supply infrastructure of Ukraine.

"The installation of this turbine will be the first practical step in the implementation of the Strategy of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine regarding the decentralization of the energy system and the development of small generation networks in our country. Currently, we will be able to provide more reliable generation, especially for the needs of critical and social infrastructure, and secure it, taking into account possible military challenges and risks," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

