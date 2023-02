Poland will receive HIMARSes and ammunition for them from United States in a USD 10 billion package – Bloomber

The United States plans to sell weapons worth about USD 10 billion to Poland, including HIMARSes and ammunition for them, Bloomberg reports.

The agency refers to data from two official sources, according to which the United States intends to sell HIMARS with ammunition to Poland as part of an arms sale agreement worth about USD 10 billion.

This package will include long-range ATACMS missiles.

This agreement is additional to the one previously concluded in 2019, which also stipulates the supply of HIMARS (they have not yet been delivered to Poland).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said that in a few days, Ukrainian tankers will start training in Poland.

As earlier reported, in the first wave of aid from international partners, Ukraine will receive 120-140 units of tanks of modern Western models.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland will transfer 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard 2 tanks announced earlier.