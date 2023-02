In January 2023, Zaporizhstal, one of the largest steel companies in Ukraine and a leading manufacturer of high quality steel, reduced steel production 3.7 times or by 239,000 tons year over year to 89,900 tons.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2023, Zaporizhstal reduced the production of pig iron 2.4 times year over year to 166,400 tons, the production of rolled products fell 3.8 times year over year to 73,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Zaporizhstal reduced steel production 2.6 times or by 2.4 million tons year over year to 1,491,300 tons.

In 2022, the enterprise reduced the output of pig iron 2.2 times or by 2.4 million tons year over year to 2,009,900 tons, and the production of rolled products - 2.5 times or by 2 million tons year over year to 1,304,300 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.