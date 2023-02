Staff members prepare a live show to be staged for the 132nd session of the China Import and Export Fair. Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua.

China's exports of textile and apparel products registered stable growth last year, data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The export volume reached $323.3 bln in 2022, up 2.6% year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

Textile exports gained 2% from a year ago to total about $148 bln, while exports of apparel and accessories rose 3.2% to over $175 bln.

Large textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 0.9 percent year on year to nearly ¥5.26 trln (about $780 bln) in 2022.