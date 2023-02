A man stands in front of a poster showing a Huawei's foldable cellphone during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua.

Sales of foldable phones in the Chinese market surged 144.4% in 2022 over the previous year, standing out from overall phone sales, an industry report showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Sales volume of such phones hit 2.83 mln units last year, having recorded a year-on-year increase for nine consecutive quarters, according to a report by research and consulting company CINNO Research.

The report attributed the breakout growth to dialed-up investment from major smartphone brands and the evolving organic light-emitting diode display technologies in China.

The top seven brands all saw their sales rise from a year ago. Huawei, also the largest in terms of market size, tops the list with 1.44 mln units sold in 2022, up 132% year on year. OPPO and Xiaomi logged surges of 453% and 112%, respectively.

The report expects the foldable phone market to further expand as the product becomes cheaper and more prevalent.

In 2022, sales of foldable phones between ¥5,000 (about $742) and ¥9,999 accounted for 69% of the total volume, up by 51 percentage points year on year, according to CINNO Research data.