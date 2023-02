Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that he was ready to transfer "military items" to Ukraine. This was reported by the Israeli publication The Times of Israel on Friday, February 3, with reference to an official familiar with the conversation.

The publication writes that Netanyahu expressed his readiness to send "military items" to Kyiv, but at the same time stressed that he cannot go too far so as not to provoke Russia. The office of the Prime Minister of Israel refused to comment on this conversation.

"At the briefing with journalists, Netanyahu said only that "I explained our policy. He is well aware of this issue," the report said.

According to the publication, Netanyahu told Macron that he would not advance his role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine until Russia, Ukraine and the United States asked him to do so.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in an interview with CNN that Israel is considering providing military aid to Ukraine.

On October 24, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country has no intention of changing its position on the issue of providing arms to Ukraine.

On October 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Israel to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

On October 27, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced his country's readiness to supply Ukraine with non-lethal weapons.