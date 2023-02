BES Serves Ukrtatnafta Chief Accountant With Suspicion In Case of Embezzlement Of UAH 40 Billion By Former Man

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) served the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava Region) with suspicion as part of the criminal investigation into the embezzlement of UAH 40 billion by the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta.

This is stated in the message of the BES, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defendant in the case was hiding in the Uzhhorod district of Zakarpattia, where she was found by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). It was established that Ukrtatnafta PJSC produced and sold fuel through the network of gas stations without paying excise tax, although such tax was included in the price for consumers. Therefore, the debt for the payment of excise duty according to this episode, it is UAH 605 million. Law enforcement officers continue active investigative actions, search for withdrawn assets of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta and establish all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the former managers of these companies," the message reads.

In particular, a room was discovered in Dnipro where the hidden accounting of one of the companies was kept, and documents of related enterprises, seals, etc. were also found.

It is recalled that earlier the BES and SSU exposed large-scale embezzlement schemes of UAH 40 billion by the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta.

"The suspicion was served to the acting first deputy chairman of the board of the oil refining company. It was established that the illegal mechanisms were combined with tax evasion and the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means. As part of the criminal proceedings, 10 episodes of criminal activity are documented. In particular, this is the withdrawal of large parties of oil products to affiliated companies, tax evasion by them, creation of bad debts of oil refining and oil production plants, which led to devaluation and reduction of the value of their assets," the BES said.

According to the investigation, such criminal activity was carried out in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the autumn of 2022, Ukrtatnafta failed to pay UAH 3.2 billion in taxes when it was under the control of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of Kolomoiskyi's house.

The SSU and BES also confirmed searches of the owners and top management of the companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta as part of the case regarding the embezzlement of UAH 40 billion.