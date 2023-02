Due to the fact that all medical facilities in the occupied territories are used for the treatment of wounded Russian soldiers, the mortality of newborns and mothers in childbirth has more than tripled.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The actions of the Russian occupation administration lead to a further deterioration of the social and humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, all local medical facilities are used by the occupiers to treat wounded Russian servicemen. Under the given circumstances, pregnant women are deprived of the opportunity to receive the necessary medical care," Maliar said.

According to her, such artificially created difficulties pose a danger to the life and health of mothers and newborns, whose mortality in the temporarily occupied territory has increased more than three times compared to similar indicators before the beginning of the Russian military aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are treating their wounded in the maternity wards of the city and regional hospitals of Luhansk.

The city hospital in the occupied Dniprorudnyi of the Zaporizhzhia Region is full of wounded occupiers. The enemy continues to suffer losses. Only recently, about 150 invaders were brought there.

In the Luhansk Region, the Russians took pregnant women out of the maternity ward to convert it into a military hospital.