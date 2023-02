Group Of Ukrainian Military Begins Training In Use Of Patriot Air Defense Systems In Germany

A group of 70 Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Germany to train in the use of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

The German publication Spiegel has informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military arrived in Germany on Tuesday, January 31, and exercises should begin today.

The German government, based on consultations with the United States, wants to provide Ukraine with a full Patriot system to repel attacks by drones, missiles or aircraft.

Such a system includes a fire control center, radar, power generator, and six or more truck-mounted launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military is also trained to control Patriot air defense systems at the Fort Sill military base in the United States.